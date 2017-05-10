Istanbul marks 94th anniversary of birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO - VIDEO

Istanbul. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 94th anniversary of birth of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev marked in Istanbul.

Turkey bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event was organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul's Sariyer district, at the Heydar Aliyev Park at the Sea of Marmara.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani and Turkish government officials, heads of foundations, associations and diaspora leaders, as well as members of the public society.

At first, minute of silence in memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev was observed, wreaths were laid in front of the monument erected in the park. Then at the other part of the park the participants visited the bust of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Then ceremony continued at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul.