Iranian President: 'I hope in preservation of ceasefire'

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Hassan Rouhani expressed readiness for assistance to the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, receiving the credentials of Bunyad Huseynov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to IRI, H.Rouhani said that hopes in preservation of the ceasefire.

He stressed Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia, Iran-Azerbaijan-Turkey and Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation serve to the interests of our countries as well as of the region.

Iranian President emphasized necessity of settlement of the conflicts with the participation and within the framework of cooperation of the countries in the region.