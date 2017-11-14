Iranian foreign minister will pay visit to Azerbaijan

© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Azerbaijan.

Report was informed at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of his visit to participate at the 7th Ministerial Conference of the “Heart of Asia" - Istanbul Process that will be held in Baku from November 30-December 1.

The main topic of meeting will be “security and economic ties in the region of ‘Heart of Asia’”.

Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are co-chairs of this process. The ministerial conference will also be attended by other high-ranking officials from participating countries including Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.