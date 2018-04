Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will visit Iran next week.

Report informs, Iranian finance minister Masoud Karbasian told reporters.

He said trilateral meeting will be held in Iran with participation of Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia: "My visit is of preparatory nature for the issues to be bilaterally discussed during the visit of the Azerbaijani President to Iran".