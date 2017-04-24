Iranian diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan will launch poll stations

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Poll stations will be opened in the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as in the Iranian Consulate General in Nakhchivan in regard with the upcoming presidential election in Iran, May 19.

Report was informed in the Embassy of Iran, poll stations will open at 8 am and close 6 pm, but the voting time can be extended if necessary.

The embassy noted that currently over 1,000 Iranians live in Baku. In addition, in mid-May, in connection with the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, up to 300 Iranian athletes and a large number of Iranian tourists are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan, who will also be able to vote at poll stations of Iranian diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan.

Notably, six candidates, including current President Hassan Rouhani were admitted to participate in presidential election.