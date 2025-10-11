Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan says happy his dream has come true

Clarifying the fates of those who went missing during the [Karabakh] conflict is a matter of utmost importance, Iran's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, said in an interview with a Report correspondent in Zangilan.

The diplomat proudly emphasized the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"I've been working in Baku for over three months now. We arrived here (in Zangilan) together with participants of the conference dedicated to those missing as a result of the conflict. It is crucial to clarify the fates of those who went missing. Their family members should receive information about their fate," he noted.

The ambassador also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the full restoration of their territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"I worked in Baku in previous years as well. Twenty-seven years ago, while in Goygol, I looked out from there toward Karabakh and thought about how I would one day be able to travel to those lands. I am very glad that this dream has come true," the diplomat said.