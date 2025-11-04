Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Iranian ambassador: New border checkpoint to open in coming months

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 15:56
    Iranian ambassador: New border checkpoint to open in coming months

    A new checkpoint will open on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border in the coming months, Mojtaba Demirchilou, Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Report during his visit to Nakhchivan.

    He noted that four checkpoints currently operate between Iran and Azerbaijan: Astara, Bilasuvar, Julfa, and Shakhtakhti-Poldasht.

    "The opening of the fifth checkpoint is connected to the construction of a new bridge in the Aghband-Kalala region. Work in this direction will be completed by the end of December this year. Preparatory work for the checkpoint is also underway," he added.

    The ambassador noted that the commissioning of this checkpoint and bridge will create new opportunities for further expanding economic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, and will also facilitate Nakhchivan's connections with other regions of Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan Iran border
    İran səfiri: Sərhəddə gələn aylarda yeni keçid məntəqəsi açılacaq
    Посол Ирана: В ближайшие месяцы на границе откроется новый КПП

