Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, has arrived in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Islamic Republic's Embassy in Baku.

The minister was met in the Azerbaijani capital by Azerbaijan's deputy minister of digital development and transport, as well as the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan. Farzaneh Sadegh will participate in the 17th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Iranian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In addition, several meetings with high-ranking Azerbaijani officials are planned.

"The agenda of this visit includes a comprehensive assessment of the current state of cooperation between the two countries, the removal of existing obstacles, and the acceleration of joint economic projects, primarily in the areas of transport, energy, trade, and cultural cooperation," the embassy emphasized.