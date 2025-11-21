Iran proposes creation of common media resources, news bureaus for D-8 countries

Media structures in D-8 countries need to enhance cooperation to improve their efficiency and raise the Organization's international profile, Alireza Miryousefi, Director General for Foreign Media and Deputy Press Secretary at Iran's Foreign Ministry, said at the D-8 Media Forum on Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion, according to Report.

He stressed that the role of media in achieving D-8's objectives is growing, and therefore, it is necessary to deepen collaboration in practical, low-cost, and high-impact ways.

Miryousefi presented several initiatives aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and improving information exchange among member states. His proposals include regular professional exchanges between media organizations, such as short-term visits, mentorship programs, and co-production of content; collaboration on modern platforms, including social media and digital tools.

He also suggested establishing shared media resources and multilingual platforms to raise D-8's global visibility, implementing voluntary non-financial support mechanisms for joint media production, and opening permanent news bureaus in member countries to create direct and reliable information channels.

Miryousefi emphasized that these initiatives do not require significant financial investment but build on existing strengths-human resources, established institutions, and the shared determination of D-8 countries "to be heard on their own terms."

"If we consistently take these steps, we can not only improve the quality of information in the region but also enhance D-8's recognition both within our societies and beyond. Let us use the current forum in Baku not only to discuss media issues but also to build trust, expand engagement, and strengthen the collective voice of D-8 countries," he said.