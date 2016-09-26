IPA CIS Mission is monitoring Referendum in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Mission of International Observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) conducts monitoring of the popular vote (referendum) on amendments to the Azerbaijani Constitution.

Report informs, the head of the mission, Deputy chairman of the Russian Federal Assembly Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov began monitoring visits to the 2nd polling station of the 29th Sabail constituency, where he familiarized with course of the voting.

In total, the mission includes 22 observers from among the parliamentarians and representatives of the higher legislative bodies of six countries - participants of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan), as well as staff of the Secretariat of the Council of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly and International Institute for Monitoring Democratic Development, Parliamentarism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens - participants of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS IIMDD).

Today, international observers from the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly will carry out monitoring of the referendum polling stations in Baku and Sumgayit, as well as settlements of Absheron district.