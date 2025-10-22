Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    International travelers visit Karabakh University in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:23
    A group of travelers from eight countries has arrived at Azerbaijan's Karabakh University, Report informs.

    They were introduced to the educational process and the conditions created for students.

    The travelers also visited the construction sites where new university campuses are being built.

    An international group of travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) began a two-day road trip today along the Aghdam-Khankandi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli route.

    Extreme Travelers International Congress Azerbaijan Karabakh University
    Xarici qonaqlar Qarabağ Universitetini ziyarət ediblər
    Иностранные гости посетили Карабахский университет

