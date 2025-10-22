International travelers visit Karabakh University in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 14:23
A group of travelers from eight countries has arrived at Azerbaijan's Karabakh University, Report informs.
They were introduced to the educational process and the conditions created for students.
The travelers also visited the construction sites where new university campuses are being built.
An international group of travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) began a two-day road trip today along the Aghdam-Khankandi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli route.
Latest News
15:42
Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in KarabakhKarabakh
15:37
Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 monthsFinance
15:37
Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEWEnergy
15:23
$1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025Finance
15:19
Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in IstanbulForeign policy
15:10
Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positiveForeign policy
15:06
Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universitiesOther
15:06
One dead, six injured in Russian attack on KharkivRegion
15:01