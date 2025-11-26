Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 10:48
    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    An international two-day seminar titled "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity" was held in Baku under the organization of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

    The event aimed to enhance the awareness of representatives from Azerbaijani institutions about AI-related cybersecurity issues. Experts from NATO structures, excellence centers, and specialists from member and partner states of the Alliance took part in the discussions.

    Participants examined the role of artificial intelligence in securing digital infrastructure, emerging trends in both defensive and offensive uses of AI, and its importance in countering a wide range of cyber threats, including malware and information operations. The seminar also provided a platform to exchange best practices and explore new approaches to strengthening cyber resilience.

    artificial intelligence Cybersecurity Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs international seminar
    Photo
    Bakıda "Kibertəhlükəsizlik sahəsində süni intellekt" mövzusunda seminar keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку обсудили роль искусственного интеллекта в кибербезопасности

    Latest News

    11:26

    ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructure

    Finance
    11:20

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    11:19

    Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    10:12
    Video

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best

    Football
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    All News Feed