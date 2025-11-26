International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

An international two-day seminar titled "Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity" was held in Baku under the organization of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

The event aimed to enhance the awareness of representatives from Azerbaijani institutions about AI-related cybersecurity issues. Experts from NATO structures, excellence centers, and specialists from member and partner states of the Alliance took part in the discussions.

Participants examined the role of artificial intelligence in securing digital infrastructure, emerging trends in both defensive and offensive uses of AI, and its importance in countering a wide range of cyber threats, including malware and information operations. The seminar also provided a platform to exchange best practices and explore new approaches to strengthening cyber resilience.