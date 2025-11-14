Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss missile strike on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 17:50
    Ilham Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss missile strike on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv

    On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the repeated missile strike by Russia that once again targeted the administrative building of Azerbaijan"s Embassy in Ukraine and expressed his deep concern over the incident.

    For his part, the President of Azerbaijan also denounced the renewed missile strike on the Embassy building in Ukraine, voiced serious concern in this regard, and emphasized that such attacks against diplomatic missions are unacceptable under the norms and principles of international law.

    During the phone conversation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan"s humanitarian support to Ukraine.

    The heads of state also exchanged views on bilateral relations.

    İlham Əliyev Volodimir Zelenski ilə Ukraynada Azərbaycan səfirliyinə raket zərbəsini müzakirə edib
    Ильхам Алиев обсудил с Зеленским ракетный удар по посольству Азербайджана в Киеве

