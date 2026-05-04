Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev to join EPC summit in Yerevan via video link

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:47
    Ilham Aliyev to join EPC summit in Yerevan via video link

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will join the 8th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan via video link.

    According to Report, alongside President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the opening session is expected to feature speeches by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council António Costa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit Nikol Pashinyan António Costa Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    İlham Əliyev bu gün İrəvanda keçirilən "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin VIII sammitinə videoəlaqə vasitəsilə qoşulacaq
    Ильхам Алиев присоединится по видеосвязи к саммиту ЕПС в Ереване

    Latest News

    12:04

    Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Kallas: US troop withdrawal discussions require strengthening NATO's European pillar

    Other countries
    11:47

    Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectors

    Other countries
    11:41

    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:34

    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Team sports
    11:33

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    Finance
    11:17

    ADB, Japan launch first disaster risk financing facility

    Finance
    All News Feed