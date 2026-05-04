Ilham Aliyev to join EPC summit in Yerevan via video link
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 09:47
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will join the 8th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan via video link.
According to Report, alongside President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the opening session is expected to feature speeches by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council António Costa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
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