Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Ilham Aliyev: Supporting small island developing states is a shared responsibility and a moral imperative

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 16:18
    Ilham Aliyev: Supporting small island developing states is a shared responsibility and a moral imperative

    Supporting small island developing states (SIDS) is a shared responsibility and a moral imperative to ensure that no country is left behind, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Pre-COP Leaders' Event 2026, according to Report.

    He noted that while Azerbaijan is facing its own climate-related challenges, such as shrinking of the Caspian Sea, water scarcity and frequent floods, we recognize that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are the most exposed to the climate crisis.

    "Despite their negligible contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, climate change disproportionately affects their economies and infrastructure, destroys livelihoods and ecosystems," the head of state said.

    He noted that Azerbaijan has consistently advocated for ensuring that the voices of those bearing the brunt of this crisis are not only heard but also actively shape global climate policy.

    "Addressing these countries' unique vulnerabilities requires enhanced international cooperation and coordinated global action. Supporting SIDS is a shared responsibility and a moral imperative to ensure that no country is left behind," the head of state said.

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