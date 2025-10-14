Ilham Aliyev shares another post on his participation in Middle East Peace Summit
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 19:30
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared another post about his participation in the Middle East Peace Summit, Report informs.
The publication reads: "Working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Egypt (October 12-13, 2025)."
Report presents the publication:
On October 13, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt at the invitation of US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
