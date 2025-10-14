Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Ilham Aliyev shares another post on his participation in Middle East Peace Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 19:30
    Ilham Aliyev shares another post on his participation in Middle East Peace Summit

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared another post about his participation in the Middle East Peace Summit, Report informs.

    The publication reads: "Working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Egypt (October 12-13, 2025)."

    Report presents the publication:

    Ilham Aliyev shares another post on his participation in Middle East Peace Summit

    On October 13, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt at the invitation of US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

    President Ilham Aliyev Middle East Peace Summit 2025 Azerbaijan
    Video
    İlham Əliyev Yaxın Şərq Sülh Sammitində iştirakı ilə bağlı növbəti paylaşım edib
    Ильхам Алиев сделал очередную публикацию об участии в Саммите мира по Ближнему Востоку

    Latest News

    19:46

    Madagascar's military takes power, says colonel

    Other countries
    19:37

    Spiritual Values Week in Azerbaijan's Karabakh ends

    Religion
    19:30

    Ilham Aliyev shares another post on his participation in Middle East Peace Summit

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    IMF revises forecast for Azerbaijan's current account surplus for 2025-2026

    Finance
    19:05

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold meeting of transport commission

    Foreign policy
    18:49
    Video

    Azerbaijani Army units conduct demonstration training exercises within inspection

    Military
    18:40

    Abdullayev: Energy efficiency requirements tightened in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    18:26

    IMF expects inflation in Azerbaijan to decline to 4% by 2030

    Finance
    18:05

    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September

    Energy
    All News Feed