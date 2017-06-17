President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to Angela Merkel

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Report informs, the letter says:

“Dear Mrs. Angela Merkel,

I am deeply saddened by the death of former Chancellor of Germany, well-known public figure Helmut Kohl.

In connection with this loss, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, his family and loved ones, to all of the people of Germany”.