Ilham Aliyev: President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided support to Azerbaijan from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War

"President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided support to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, and the Azerbaijani Army from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.

"His political and moral support gave us strength and inspired us," the head of state added.