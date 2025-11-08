Ilham Aliyev: President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided support to Azerbaijan from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 13:38
"President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided support to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, and the Azerbaijani Army from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.
"His political and moral support gave us strength and inspired us," the head of state added.
Latest News
14:25
Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'Foreign policy
14:24
Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passionForeign policy
14:17
Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sightForeign policy
14:17
Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTKForeign policy
14:14
Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace effortsForeign policy
14:04
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory MuseumDomestic policy
13:58
Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory DayForeign policy
13:55
President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any countryDomestic policy
13:53