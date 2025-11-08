Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev: President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided support to Azerbaijan from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 13:38
    Ilham Aliyev: President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided support to Azerbaijan from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War

    "President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided support to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, and the Azerbaijani Army from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.

    "His political and moral support gave us strength and inspired us," the head of state added.

    İlham Əliyev: Türkiyənin verdiyi siyasi və mənəvi dəstək bizi ruhlandırırdı
    Ильхам Алиев: Политическая и моральная поддержка Турции вдохновляла нас

