Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 13:41
    Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala

    President Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs that the meeting was held in Gabala.

    Ilham Aliyev Volodymyr Zelenskyy Gabala
    Qəbələdə İlham Əliyevin Ukrayna Prezidenti ilə təkbətək və geniş tərkibdə görüşü olub - YENİLƏNİB
    В Габале состоялась встреча Ильхама Алиева с Владимиром Зеленским в формате "один на один"

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