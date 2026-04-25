Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala
Foreign policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 13:41
President Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
Report informs that the meeting was held in Gabala.
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