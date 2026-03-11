Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ilham Aliyev: Energy remains main driver of Azerbaijan's relations with EU

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 17:14
    Ilham Aliyev: Energy remains main driver of Azerbaijan's relations with EU

    Energy has been, is, and will remain the main driver of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the joint press statement with the President of the Council of the European Union, Antonio Costa.

    According to Report, the head of state emphasized that 16 EU partners already receive gas from Azerbaijan.

    "Energy cooperation has always been, is, and certainly will be an important part of our partnership, especially after 2022, when we signed a document with the European Commission called the 'Strategic Partnership in Energy.' Since then, we have increased gas exports to European countries – both in volume and in the number of countries," he said.

    Azerbaijan continues to play a significant role in ensuring Europe's energy security and is the world's leading supplier of pipeline gas, he added.

    "Sixteen countries currently receive Azerbaijani gas, so our role in ensuring the energy security of many states is growing, and the potential for growth remains high," Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

    The president also praised the economic performance between Azerbaijan and the European Union, noting the high potential for developing bilateral trade.

    "In January, 50% of our trade turnover was with the European Union. This clearly demonstrates that the EU is our number one trading partner. I am confident that with new projects and investment opportunities, investments will flow in both directions. We are also actively investing in Europe. Our trade turnover will definitely grow," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa European Union
    İlham Əliyev: Energetika Azərbaycanın Aİ ilə münasibətlərinin əsas hərəkətverici qüvvəsi olaraq qalır
    Ильхам Алиев: Энергетика остается главным двигателем отношений Азербайджана с ЕС

    Latest News

    19:55
    Photo

    Baku, Bratislava mull participation of Slovak banks in project financing

    Foreign policy
    19:41

    IEA members agree to release emergency oil reserves amid Mideast conflict

    Other countries
    19:28

    Oil storage facilities hit in Oman's Salalah port

    Other countries
    19:18

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries must take care of their own security

    Region
    19:11

    Costa: Middle Corridor development opens new strategic transport opportunities

    Foreign policy
    18:58

    Tashkent to host Italy-Central Asia-Azerbaijan agribusiness forum

    AIC
    18:47

    Gia Volski: Territory of Georgia won't be used to circumvent sanctions

    Region
    18:38

    Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijani and Serbian Armies speak on phone

    Military
    18:25

    Azerbaijan PM meets Costa Rica vice president in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed