Energy has been, is, and will remain the main driver of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the joint press statement with the President of the Council of the European Union, Antonio Costa.

According to Report, the head of state emphasized that 16 EU partners already receive gas from Azerbaijan.

"Energy cooperation has always been, is, and certainly will be an important part of our partnership, especially after 2022, when we signed a document with the European Commission called the 'Strategic Partnership in Energy.' Since then, we have increased gas exports to European countries – both in volume and in the number of countries," he said.

Azerbaijan continues to play a significant role in ensuring Europe's energy security and is the world's leading supplier of pipeline gas, he added.

"Sixteen countries currently receive Azerbaijani gas, so our role in ensuring the energy security of many states is growing, and the potential for growth remains high," Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

The president also praised the economic performance between Azerbaijan and the European Union, noting the high potential for developing bilateral trade.

"In January, 50% of our trade turnover was with the European Union. This clearly demonstrates that the EU is our number one trading partner. I am confident that with new projects and investment opportunities, investments will flow in both directions. We are also actively investing in Europe. Our trade turnover will definitely grow," he said.