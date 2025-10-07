Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:44
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

    On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The Azerbaijani head of state congratulated President Putin on his birthday.

    Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

    During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

    Ilham Aliyev Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Russia phone call
    İlham Əliyev Vladimir Putini təbrik edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил по телефону Владимира Путина

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed