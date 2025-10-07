Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 13:44
On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The Azerbaijani head of state congratulated President Putin on his birthday.
Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.
During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.
