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    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of South African Republic

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 12:00
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of South African Republic

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    I am pleased to extend my most sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of South Africa – Freedom Day.

    I believe that the friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Africa will continue to develop and expand successfully through our joint efforts, both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

    On this holiday, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of South Africa lasting peace and prosperity," reads the letter.

    Azerbaijan South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa
    İlham Əliyev Cənubi Afrika Respublikasının prezidentini təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Южно-Африканской Республики

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