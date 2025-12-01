Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Romania on national holiday

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Romanian counterpart on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Report informs.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to your entire people, my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Romania.

We attach great importance to the development of friendship and cooperation with Romania, our friend and partner. Today, we are pleased with the expansion of the Azerbaijan–Romania bilateral cooperation agenda, built on good traditions and solid foundations, as well as with the enrichment of our fruitful joint activities with new content in the trade, economic, energy - particularly green energy - cultural, humanitarian, and other fields, alongside the strengthening of our strategic partnership.

I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between our countries and our fruitful cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, will continue to expand through our joint efforts in the interests of our peoples, and that our strategic partnership will further deepen.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Romania everlasting prosperity and well-being," reads the letter.