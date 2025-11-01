Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Algeria on national holiday
Foreign policy
- 01 November, 2025
- 11:16
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People"s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of the country"s national holiday, according to Report.
Latest News
12:19
Sudanese ambassador сompares events in El-Fasher to Khojaly GenocideForeign policy
11:43
Video
Preparations begin in Baku for military parade marking victory anniversaryMilitary
11:37
Sudanese envoy: First political dialogue with Azerbaijan to be held soonForeign policy
11:33
Photo
Strengthening Azerbaijani Diaspora in Germany discussed in CologneForeign policy
11:16
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Algeria on national holidayForeign policy
10:54
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.87 per barrelEnergy
10:47
21 people detained for violating Azerbaijan's state border last monthIncident
10:22
Azerbaijan's compulsory insurance market surges by nearly 7%Finance
10:18