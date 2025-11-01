Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Algeria on national holiday

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People"s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of the country"s national holiday, according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev Əlcəzair Prezidentini milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Алжира по случаю национального праздника

