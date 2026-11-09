Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Cambodia

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 12:47
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Cambodia

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia on the occasion of the national holiday, Report informs.

    "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Cambodia on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Cambodia – Independence Day.

    We are pleased to note the steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The recent official visit of Prime Minister Hun Manet to our country has opened a new chapter in our bilateral relations and laid a favorable foundation for expanding the scope of our cooperation.

    I am confident that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia, built on a solid foundation, will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

    On this auspicious occasion, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Cambodia lasting peace and prosperity," reads the letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    İlham Əliyev Kamboca Kralını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Короля Камбоджи
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