Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to Palestine

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Palestine.

    The peoples of Azerbaijan and Palestine are bound together by friendly and fraternal ties. Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with the issue of Palestine, and supports the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital and its resolution based on the two-state principle in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and decisions. I express my confidence that the outcomes of the Middle East Peace Summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh will contribute to peace, stability, and security in the region.

    We will continue to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to Palestine. I believe that the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, built on good traditions, will continue to develop successfully in the future.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and tranquility to the brotherly Palestinian people," reads the letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Palestine Mahmoud Abbas congratulation
    İlham Əliyev: Fələstinə lazımi humanitar yardım göstərməyə davam edəcəyik
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан продолжит оказывать Палестине необходимую гуманитарную помощь

