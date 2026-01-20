Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan - only one in South Caucasus exporting energy resources to other countries in region

Azerbaijan is the only country in the Southern Caucasus which owns energy resources and exports them to other countries of the Southern Caucasus, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, Report informs.

"Other countries of the region – for many years Georgia, and now Armenia – import energy resources from Azerbaijan. Our energy cooperation with Europe and the European Union is growing. We already export natural gas to 16 countries, 10 of which are members of the European Union. By the geographical coverage of pipeline gas, Azerbaijan ranks first in the world," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

The head of state added that Azerbaijan has natural resources, a transport system, and modern pipelines: "We have good relations with many European countries, and this allows them to strengthen their energy security. For us, this is an opportunity to sell our resources in the premium market. Although we do not sell gas only to Europe, we have recently started exporting it to Syria as well. However, in terms of price, the best market is, of course, the European market."