Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan - only one in South Caucasus exporting energy resources to other countries in region

    Foreign policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 17:01
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan - only one in South Caucasus exporting energy resources to other countries in region

    Azerbaijan is the only country in the Southern Caucasus which owns energy resources and exports them to other countries of the Southern Caucasus, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, Report informs.

    "Other countries of the region – for many years Georgia, and now Armenia – import energy resources from Azerbaijan. Our energy cooperation with Europe and the European Union is growing. We already export natural gas to 16 countries, 10 of which are members of the European Union. By the geographical coverage of pipeline gas, Azerbaijan ranks first in the world," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

    The head of state added that Azerbaijan has natural resources, a transport system, and modern pipelines: "We have good relations with many European countries, and this allows them to strengthen their energy security. For us, this is an opportunity to sell our resources in the premium market. Although we do not sell gas only to Europe, we have recently started exporting it to Syria as well. However, in terms of price, the best market is, of course, the European market."

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan energy exports
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan enerji ehtiyatlarını Cənubi Qafqazın digər ölkələrinə ixrac edən yeganə dövlətdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан единственный на Южном Кавказе экспортирует энергоресурсы в другие страны региона

    Latest News

    17:39

    Fitch: Azerbaijan improves governance indicators

    Finance
    17:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of EBRD in Davos

    Other
    17:35

    JPM Analytics reviews: Support and assistance at all stages of trading

    Business
    17:29

    SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

    Energy
    17:29

    Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:20

    SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US company

    Energy
    17:09

    President: Azerbaijan doesn't react any longer to European Parliament criticism

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Receiving prestigious Zayed Award - great honor

    Foreign policy
    17:01

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan - only one in South Caucasus exporting energy resources to other countries in region

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed