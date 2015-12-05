IDEA, UNCCD sign MoU on cooperation

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva has met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Monique Barbut in Paris. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between IDEA and (UNCCD).

At a meeting following the signing ceremony, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted IDEA`s projects aimed at preserving the environment, particularly "No tree cutting" program. She said more than 5 million trees have been planted in the country in four years.

Monique Barbut congratulated IDEA on getting accreditation from UNCCD.