ICMP: Washington Declaration important for determining fate of missing persons

The Washington Declaration is very important for determining the fate of missing persons, Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), said at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

Report quotes her as saying that during conflicts, the remains of a single person may often be buried in up to five different places, which makes DNA analysis essential for identification:

"Cooperation with the families of missing persons is a key condition for determining their fate. Another important aspect is interagency cooperation, which should take place both at the local and international levels. Cooperation with technical organizations is also crucial, as technology greatly assists us. In addition, genetic research plays a vital role."

Speaking about the signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, Bomberger noted that this is also very significant in terms of determining the fate of missing persons: "Article 9 of the joint declaration is dedicated to the issue of missing persons, which represents a very important step forward for future efforts."