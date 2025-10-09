Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    ICMP: Majority of people who go missing during migration are men

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:35
    The majority of people who go missing during migration are men.

    Report informs that this was stated by Kathryne Bomberger, Director General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), at an international conference held in Baku on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to solve the problem of missing persons."

    "The numbers of missing persons have been increasing in recent years. The number of armed conflicts has reached its highest level. The number of migrants is also increasing, one billion people have been displaced, and there are those who have gone missing during this migration, with their number exceeding 70,000. In Syria, the number of missing persons has exceeded 200,000, and in Mexico and Colombia, each exceeding 100,000," she added.

