Husyev: As part of Energy of Solidarity initiative, Azerbaijan delivered nearly 20 generators to Ukraine

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The Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan has collected nearly 20 electricity generators as part of the "Energy of Solidarity" project, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev wrote in an article, Report informs.

As the winter approaches, Ukrainian cities and regions are facing energy challenges due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, he noted.

The ambassador mentioned that the "Energy of Solidarity" project was launched this year.

"We have already collected nearly 20 generators. Behind each of them is an individual's compassion, a business's responsibility, or an organization's readiness to help those who need it most in Ukraine today," the diplomat noted.

He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's top leadership, government, and people "for their significant energy assistance to Ukraine."

"The energy equipment provided by Azerbaijan, particularly transformers, electrical panels, and wires, is helping to restore damaged energy infrastructure, return electricity to Ukrainian communities, and strengthen our energy system's resilience against new challenges. We highly appreciate this support and Azerbaijan's solidarity with Ukraine during an extremely difficult time for our state," Husyev emphasized.

The ambassador added that the embassy intends to continue organizing humanitarian support for Ukraine, as the need for autonomous power sources remains acute ahead of the winter season.