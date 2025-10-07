Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

Hungary will continue strengthening its cooperation in the energy sector with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on his social media page, Report informs.

He emphasized that to ensure energy security and reduce the risk of recession, Budapest is constantly seeking new sources of energy supplies.

"In this strategy, the Turkic world is one of our main allies. We became the first non-neighboring country to import gas from Türkiye. Hungarian energy companies have acquired stakes in key natural gas and oil fields in Azerbaijan. This year, we plan to import 600,000 tons of oil from Kazakhstan, which accounts for 8% of our total oil imports. Hungarian technology will be used to build a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan. We will continue working to make Hungarian-Turkic energy cooperation even more successful," Szijjártó said.

The Hungarian minister stressed that Hungary's diversification of energy supplies is driven by Brussels' misguided decisions and the energy crisis in Europe. In his view, Brussels reduced energy supply sources and routes based on political interests.