Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 19:15
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

    Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Hungarian Prime Minister at Gabala International Airport.

    Prime Minister Orbán was seen off by Azerbaijan"s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.

    Viktor Orban OTSGabalaSummit2025
    Macarıstanın Baş naziri Viktor Orbanın Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит премьер-министра Венгрии в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    19:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank attends IORWG's annual conference

    Finance
    19:24

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    WB: Azerbaijan needs to increase server capacity for AI implementation

    ICT
    18:53
    Photo

    Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    Erdogan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

    Region
    18:42

    Binali Yildirim: Co-op, solidarity among Turkic states grow stronger each day

    Region
    18:28

    WB: Azerbaijan's economy will grow by an average of 1.8% in 2025-2027

    Finance
    18:23

    Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan cycling tour to be held in May 2026

    Individual sports
    All News Feed