    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 13:53
    Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to attend the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads of State, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up at Gabala International Airport in honor of the distinguished guest.

    Orban was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, along with other officials.

