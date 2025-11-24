Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Hungarian expert: Zangazur corridor symbolizes new geopolitical, economic landscape

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 13:23
    Hungarian expert: Zangazur corridor symbolizes new geopolitical, economic landscape

    The opening of the Zangazur Corridor is more than just establishing a new transport route, István Kiss, Executive Director of Hungary's Danube Institute, said during the panel "Zangazur Corridor: A Bridge Connecting the Turkic Geography" at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Report informs.

    Kiss noted that the OTS has become one of the most important regional cooperation mechanisms, strengthening ties in security, economy, and increasingly in cultural spheres:

    "The Zangazur Corridor does not merely create a new transportation line or connection. It symbolizes the formation of a new geopolitical and economic landscape stretching from Central Asia to Europe - reinforcing the trade route that begins in Central Asia, passes through various corridors to Azerbaijan, crosses the South Caucasus via Nakhchivan, reconnects with Azerbaijan, and extends to Türkiye."

    He also highlighted Hungary's support for recent developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia:

    "All these events indicate substantial and tangible progress toward lasting peace and a new era of regional interaction. This progress was further reflected during President Ilham Aliyev's recent business visit to Astana, where he announced the removal of all transit restrictions through Armenia."

    Kiss added that Hungary's trade turnover with current OTS member states has increased more than 5.5 times since the start of its Eastern Opening Policy:

    "Last year, Hungary was the third-largest investor in Azerbaijan after the UK and Türkiye. Such growth would not have been possible without established trust and mutual respect between Hungary and the Turkic world. Hungary also consistently supports Turkic states within European institutions and participates in key regional projects aimed at strengthening political, economic, and cultural cooperation."

    Zangazur corridor
