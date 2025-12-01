Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor to have transformative impact on Eurasian transport landscape

The Zangazur Corridor will have a transformative impact on the Eurasian transport landscape, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an exclusive interview with EU Today and a group of journalists in Brussels.

According to Report, the official noted that Azerbaijan plays a pivotal role in this process.

Hajiyev said Baku "would like also to see European Union as part of this new transport composition", including in the framework of the EU"s Global Gateway initiative.

He presented the corridor as a practical component of Azerbaijan"s "winning the peace strategy."