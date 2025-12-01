Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor to have transformative impact on Eurasian transport landscape
Foreign policy
- 01 December, 2025
- 12:27
The Zangazur Corridor will have a transformative impact on the Eurasian transport landscape, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an exclusive interview with EU Today and a group of journalists in Brussels.
According to Report, the official noted that Azerbaijan plays a pivotal role in this process.
Hajiyev said Baku "would like also to see European Union as part of this new transport composition", including in the framework of the EU"s Global Gateway initiative.
He presented the corridor as a practical component of Azerbaijan"s "winning the peace strategy."
Latest News
13:14
Explosion at defunct factory in Yerevan causes injuriesRegion
13:03
Five-year strategy prepared for dev't of Azerbaijan Railways strategic assetsFinance
13:03
Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku received answers from Moscow on downed AZAL planeForeign policy
12:41
Photo
Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation in healthcare discussed in BakuForeign policy
12:40
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan ready to deepen energy co-op with EUOther
12:35
Hajiyev: Baku looking forward to further develop trade relations with TehranForeign policy
12:31
Hikmat Hajiyev: For Azerbaijan, conflict in South Caucasus is overForeign policy
12:27
Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor to have transformative impact on Eurasian transport landscapeForeign policy
12:13