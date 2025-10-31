Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border

    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 12:49
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border

    The Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the President of Azerbaijan, said in a post on X.

    "Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!!" Hajiyev said.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Zangazur corridor
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Zəngəzur dəhlizinin Ermənistan sərhədinə qədər olan hissəsində işlər tamamlanır
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Работы на участке Зангезурского коридора до границы с Арменией завершаются

