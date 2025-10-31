Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border
- 31 October, 2025
- 12:49
The Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the President of Azerbaijan, said in a post on X.
"Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!!" Hajiyev said.
Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!! pic.twitter.com/DW6KKqEUMT— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 31, 2025
