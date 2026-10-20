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    Baku to host conference on digital transformation of public finances

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 14:17
    Baku to host conference on digital transformation of public finances

    On October 22, a conference under the theme Digital Financial Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry, the conference will focus on the transition of public finances to a unified digital governance model, the development of digital payment infrastructure, and the creation of a secure environment for financial operations.

    The event will be supported by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, organized by the ministry's Public Council, and officially partnered by the Association of Professional Financial Managers of Azerbaijan (APFM).

    Representatives of government institutions, the private sector, civil society organizations, and professional accountants are expected to attend the conference.

    The event will feature two panel discussions: Digitalization of Public Finances: Inter-System Integration and a New Governance Model and Ensuring Sustainability in Public Financial Data Management.

    Digital transformation Digital Finance Ministry of Finance Baku
    Bakıda dövlət maliyyəsinin rəqəmsal transformasiyasına həsr olunmuş konfrans olacaq
    В Баку пройдет конференция по цифровой трансформации госфинансов
    44 - Tezliklə
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