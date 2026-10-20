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    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss cooperation in aviation

    Infrastructure
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 14:14
    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss cooperation in aviation

    Azerbaijan and South Korea have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the aviation sector, Baku's growing role as a regional aviation hub, as well as plans by the two countries' airlines to expand their aircraft fleets and route networks, Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), said.

    According to Report, Rzayev noted that the development of tourism ties between the two countries was also high on the agenda of a meeting with Kang Kymgu, South Korea's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    "In line with our route network development strategy, we also discussed the prospects of launching direct flights between Azerbaijan and Korea by 2030. We further reviewed potential cooperation opportunities between the airports and aviation authorities of the two countries. I believe expanding cooperation in these areas will contribute to tourism development and create new opportunities in aviation," he said.

    Samir Rzayev Kang Kymgu Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aviation sector Azerbaijan-Korea relations
    Azərbaycan Koreya ilə aviasiya sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Южная Корея обсудили перспективы запуска прямых авиарейсов
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