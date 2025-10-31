Hikmat Hajiyev: Working group on US-Azerbaijan strategic partnership established

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the US on August 8, a memorandum of understanding was signed, raising the level of relations between Azerbaijan and the US to a strategic partnership, Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with Baku TV, Report informs.

    He noted that one of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding is the creation of a working group between the two countries, which will prepare proposals for the agenda and content of the strategic partnership: "The essence of the US State Department's statement is that a working group on the US-Azerbaijan strategic partnership has been established. A corresponding group also exists in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's corresponding proposals have been submitted to the US. As noted in the memorandum of understanding, the strategic partnership between the US and Azerbaijan is being considered, covering energy, transportation, artificial intelligence, high technology, defense, security, and other areas."

    Hajiyev also noted that an official letter of invitation for the Azerbaijani president to participate in the European Political Community Summit, which will be held in Yerevan, has not yet been received: "Secondly, under the current circumstances, we do not think that participation in this event at the highest level in Azerbaijan will be possible."

    Hikmət Hacıyev: Azərbaycanla ABŞ arasında strateji tərəfdaşlıq münasibətləri nəzərdən keçirilir
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Азербайджан выводит отношения с США до уровня стратегического партнерства

