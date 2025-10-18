Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Vatican

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a post on his X social media account about the visit of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to the Vatican, Report informs.

"The visit of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, to the Vatican, her intense productive meetings, and especially her audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the country's support for the restoration of Catholic Christian heritage and its long-term cooperation in this field vividly demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to interfaith understanding and dialogue among religions, cultures, and civilizations. This visit is also a bright example of Azerbaijan's cultural and humanitarian diplomacy.

Azerbaijan - a secular nation with a Muslim-majority population, rich Islamic traditions, and a long history of peaceful coexistence among Muslims, Christians, Jews, and representatives of other faiths - stands today as a shining example of inclusivity, tolerance and multicultural harmony.

Proud of its strong record in women's empowerment, transforming the entire South Caucasus region into a space of peace and stability – Azerbaijan continues to advance a positive global agenda focused on peace, dialogue, and cooperation," reads the post.