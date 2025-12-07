Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council
Foreign policy
- 07 December, 2025
- 09:52
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Report informs.
"I am pleased to meet with H.E. Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
We held an exchange of view on successful Azerbaijan-GCC relations and discussed opportunities to further expand our cooperation," Hajiyev said in said in a post on X.
