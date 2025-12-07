Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council

    Foreign policy
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 09:52
    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Report informs.

    "I am pleased to meet with H.E. Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

    We held an exchange of view on successful Azerbaijan-GCC relations and discussed opportunities to further expand our cooperation," Hajiyev said in said in a post on X.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Körfəz Əməkdaşlıq Şurasının baş katibi ilə görüşüb
    Хикмет Гаджиев встретился с Генеральным секретарем ССАГПЗ Джассимом Мухаммадом аль-Будаиви

