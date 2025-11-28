Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with ambassadors of NATO member states in Brussels

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 16:34
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with ambassadors of NATO member states in Brussels

    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, met with ambassadors of NATO member states in Brussels, the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO said on X, Report informs.

    The meeting was attended by representatives of Türkiye, Slovakia, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Bulgaria, Latvia, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Romania, Lithuania, Belgium, Poland, France, Estonia, Italy, Sweden and Finland, as well as NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge.

    During the meeting, the recent visit of NATO's North Atlantic Council Ambassadors and the meeting with Ilham Aliyev were emphasised.

    "Parties also had an extensive discussion on wide-ranging topics, including successful Azerbaijan–NATO partnership and prospects of cooperation, Azerbaijan's contributions to the Alliance, including to the energy security of Europe, as well as matters related to the regional security and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda," the Azerbaijani Mission to NATO said.

    Azərbaycan Prezidentinin köməkçisi Brüsseldə NATO nümayəndələri ilə görüşüb
    Помощник президента Азербайджана встретился с представителями НАТО в Брюсселе

