Hikmat Hajiyev meets with advisor to German chancellor

Hikmat Hajiyev, the Assistant of the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Günter Sautter, Foreign/Security Policy Advisor to the German Federal Chancellor, Report informs.

"In Berlin had a fruitful meeting with Dr.Günter Sautter, Foreign/Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor. on bilateral ties between our countries/regional issues. New era of peace in the region provides broad prospects for advancement of our ties as well as EU cooperation," Hajiyev wrote on X.