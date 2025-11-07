Hikmat Hajiyev discussed peace agenda with NATO delegation
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 17:12
The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - the Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev today met with the NATO delegation.
Following the meeting, Hajiyev wrote on X: "I am pleased to meet with the Permanent Representatives of NATO Member States who are on field study visit to Azerbaijan. We had broad overview of fruitful and successful NATO-Azerbaijan partnership and exchanged views on regional security issues and advancing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda."
