    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan, having won war, now winning in peace

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 14:29
    Having won the war (in 2020), Azerbaijan is now winning in peace, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on social media.

    According to Report, Hikmat Hajiyev shared a video from the military parade taking place in Baku to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory Day.

    "The Nation Victorious in the Patriotic War! The victorious Azerbaijani Armed Forces are the guarantor of peace, stability, and security in the region. Having won the war, Azerbaijan now wins in peace as well," he wrote on X.

    Hikmət Hacıyev: Müharibədə qalib gələn Azərbaycan indi sülhdə də qələbə qazanır
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Азербайджан, победивший в войне, теперь побеждает и в мире

