    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan consistently supports multilateralism

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 16:19
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan consistently supports multilateralism

    Azerbaijan consistently supports multilateralism, but a very different approaches can be observed in this matter, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, said at a panel discussion held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    "There is a major crisis regarding peace and security issues. This is directly related to the UN Security Council. The Council also has a weakness in the matter of global security," he emphasized.

    The presidential aide noted that for Azerbaijan, multilateralism is important not only in words but also in deeds:

    "There were conflicting opinions about this within the Non-Aligned Movement. However, during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the organization paved the way for cooperation among various countries. At COP29, very important decisions were also adopted thanks to Azerbaijan's effective chairmanship. Azerbaijan also plays an active role in the Organization of Turkic States. Our country has a significant role in the expansion of the organization."

