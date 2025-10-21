Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations transform into unified '6' format

Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations reflect deepening integration, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

"In the past recent months, President Ilham Aliyev has made three visits to the Central Asian region, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. Today, President Ilham Aliyev is on a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Previously, Azerbaijan–Central Asia relations were often described in a '5+1' formula - symbolizing the five Central Asian states plus Azerbaijan as a separate partner. However, today this formula has evolved from a sheer mathematical concept into a political and historical reality - even into the matter of chemistry- transforming into a unified '6,' reflecting the deepening integration, constituting single geopolitical entity and shared destiny among these nations based on our common history, culture, traditions, ethnic and linguistic kinship," reads the post.