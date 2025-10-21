Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations transform into unified '6' format

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 11:16
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations transform into unified '6' format

    Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations reflect deepening integration, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

    "In the past recent months, President Ilham Aliyev has made three visits to the Central Asian region, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. Today, President Ilham Aliyev is on a state visit to Kazakhstan.

    Previously, Azerbaijan–Central Asia relations were often described in a '5+1' formula - symbolizing the five Central Asian states plus Azerbaijan as a separate partner. However, today this formula has evolved from a sheer mathematical concept into a political and historical reality - even into the matter of chemistry- transforming into a unified '6,' reflecting the deepening integration, constituting single geopolitical entity and shared destiny among these nations based on our common history, culture, traditions, ethnic and linguistic kinship," reads the post.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Azərbaycan–Mərkəzi Asiya münasibətləri birliyə çevrilərək vahid "6" formatını alıb
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Азербайджан и Центральная Азия стали единым геополитическим целым

    Latest News

    12:15
    Photo

    Joint project 'Development of the Middle Corridor' presented in Astana

    Foreign policy
    12:04

    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign strategic energy agreements

    Energy
    11:53

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign agreements to increase freight traffic along Middle Corridor

    Business
    11:50

    Azerbaijan uses satellite images to identify mineral resources in liberated areas

    ICT
    11:49

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    11:44
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana

    Foreign policy
    11:26

    IMF lowers its expectations for Azerbaijan's gross public debt until 2031

    Finance
    11:16

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations transform into unified '6' format

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    IMF announces forecasts for growth of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy

    Finance
    All News Feed