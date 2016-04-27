High-level Meeting of the Friends of UNAOC was held in Baku

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ High-level Meeting of the Friends of UNAOC (the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations) was held today in Baku within the framework of the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Report informs, speaking at a meeting the representatives of UNAOC countries, have expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the hospitality and good organization of the event. They noted their countries' commitment to the goals and objectives of the Forum, as well as, importance of the Baku Declaration adopted on April 26.

The speakers agreed that the promotion of the idea of multiculturalism and diversity contributes to the prevention of radicalization, marginalization and terrorism.