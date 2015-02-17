Ali Hasanov meets with Director General of TRT in Turkey

Baku. 17 February. REPORt.AZ/ The head of the Socio-Political Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov met with Director General of TRT Shenol Goka in Turkey, Report informs referring to AzerTAg. The sides spoke about the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, especially the cooperation

in the media during the meeting where the slogan "One nation, two states" was remembered. Ali Hasanov appreciated the work of TRT. S.Goka brought to the attention that TRT always supports the strengthening ties between the two nations.

The sides also noted that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is in the high level in all fields, as weel as in media. They expressed confidence that the implementation of joint projects will expand the cooperation.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkey Faig Bagirov also attended the meeting.